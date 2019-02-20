MLB Rumors: Padres Not Signing Bryce Harper After Manny Machado Deal

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the free agency market enters the home stretch and teams gear up for spring training.

By Scooby Axson
February 20, 2019

The first of the big name free-agents is reportedly off the market as All-Star Manny Machado is reportedly off the market.

The third baseman is headed to the Padres after agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego.

Now all eyes are turned to Bryce Harper who is still unsigned despite being the other biggest name on the market.

With spring training underway and the regular season beginning in about four weeks, teams are still assembling their rosters with quality free agents still waiting to ink deals.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• A high-ranking Padres official says that the team will not sign Bryce Harper after agreeing with Machado on his mega-deal. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Red Sox have talked extension with pitcher Chris Sale and shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Both players are eligible for free agency after this season. (Pete Abraham, Boston Globe)

• The Mariners are among teams interested in free-agent catcher Martin Maldonado. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett says he is frustrated with the lack of contract extension talks with the team. (John Fay, Cincinnati Enquirer)

• Mike Trout and the Angels have engaged in internal discussions regarding a potential contract extension. (Associated Press)

