MLB Rumors: Phillies 'Total Focus' on Signing Bryce Harper

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the free agency market enters the home stretch and teams gear up for spring training.

By Michael Shapiro
February 21, 2019

The first of the big name free agents is off the market after All-Star Manny Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres on Tuesday.

Now all eyes are turned to Bryce Harper who is still unsigned despite being the other biggest name on the market.

With spring training underway and the regular season beginning in about four weeks, teams are still assembling their rosters with quality free agents still waiting to ink deals.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• Philadelphia's "total focus" is on signing Harper. Contracts for Craig Kimbrel or Dallas Keuchel will be considered after Harper makes his decision (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Nationals "have no plans" to give Harper a contract comparable to Manny Machado's, likely expelling them from the Harper sweepstakes. (Todd Zolecki, Mark Feinsand and Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• Mets infielder Jed Lowrie will undergo an MRI on his knee after dealing with soreness in recent days. (Tom Healey, Newsday)

• Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is open to discussing a contract extension during the 2019 season. (Mark Zuckerman, MASN)

• The Indians signed RP Tyler Clippard to a $1.75 million deal. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The White Sox are unlikely to give Jose Abreu a contract extension during the 2019 season. (Scott Merkin, MLB.com)

 

