MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals Extend OF Jose Martinez; Phillies Meet with Bryce Harper

Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball.

By Emily Caron
February 23, 2019

With Manny Machado officially off the free agent market as of Thursday, the hot stove is now solely focused on Bryce Harper's landing spot.

The Phillies remain one of the top contenders for the outfielder and will play their first spring training game on Friday against the Rays in Port Charlotte, FL.

Many other free agents, such as star pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel, are also waiting for deals. Spring training might be in full swing but there's still plenty of moves to be made on the market.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

•The Cardinals have extended OF Jose Martinez through 2020 on a two-year deal. (St. Louis Cardinals)

• Phillies owner John Middleton was in Las Vegas on Friday night for a "meet-and-greet" with Bryce Harper in his hometown. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The White Sox are not aggressively pursuing Bryce Harper. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The White Sox and free-agent RHP Ervin Santana have agreed to a minor league contract with a camp invitation. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message