With Manny Machado officially off the free agent market as of Thursday, the hot stove is now solely focused on Bryce Harper's landing spot.

The Phillies remain one of the top contenders for the outfielder and will play their first spring training game on Friday against the Rays in Port Charlotte, FL.

Many other free agents, such as star pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel, are also waiting for deals. Spring training might be in full swing but there's still plenty of moves to be made on the market.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

•The Cardinals have extended OF Jose Martinez through 2020 on a two-year deal. (St. Louis Cardinals)

• Phillies owner John Middleton was in Las Vegas on Friday night for a "meet-and-greet" with Bryce Harper in his hometown. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The White Sox are not aggressively pursuing Bryce Harper. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The White Sox and free-agent RHP Ervin Santana have agreed to a minor league contract with a camp invitation. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)