The world of baseball is still wondering where free agent superstar Bryce Harper will sign this winter. While he is reportedly seeking a 10-year, $300 million deal, one doughnut shop in Washington D.C. has pitched an enticing offer to the outfielder.

District Doughnut tweeted at Harper on Tuesday to remind him that the shop would give him treats for life if he stays with the Nationals. It first offered him the sweet deal on Monday, saying it would create a custom flavor for him too.

Dear @Bharper3407,@Chef_Christine made these for you today. We are #MadeInDC just like you and we would love to keep it that way. Our offer still stands: doughnuts for life if you stay with the @Nationals!



Love,

District Doughnut pic.twitter.com/652Flsuos4 — District Doughnut (@DCDoughnut) February 26, 2019

Hey @Bharper3407 we will give you unlimited doughnuts for life AND make a custom flavor for you if you stay with the @Nationals! #DoughNats pic.twitter.com/3nNi664fGO — District Doughnut (@DCDoughnut) February 25, 2019

The Phillies, Dodgers and Giants are still in the hunt to sign Harper, who spent the first seven seasons of his career in Washington. While those cities probably have great bakeries, District Doughnut's offer sounds too enticing to pass up.