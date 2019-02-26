D.C. Shop Offers Bryce Harper Doughnuts for Life if He Re-Signs With Nationals

This offer sounds too enticing to pass up.

By Jenna West
February 26, 2019

The world of baseball is still wondering where free agent superstar Bryce Harper will sign this winter. While he is reportedly seeking a 10-year, $300 million deal, one doughnut shop in Washington D.C. has pitched an enticing offer to the outfielder.

District Doughnut tweeted at Harper on Tuesday to remind him that the shop would give him treats for life if he stays with the Nationals. It first offered him the sweet deal on Monday, saying it would create a custom flavor for him too.

The Phillies, Dodgers and Giants are still in the hunt to sign Harper, who spent the first seven seasons of his career in Washington. While those cities probably have great bakeries, District Doughnut's offer sounds too enticing to pass up.

