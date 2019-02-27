The Giants have increased their odds of landing Bryce Harper in recent days, now discussing a potential 10-year deal with the free-agent outfielder, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.

San Francisco is joined by the Dodgers and Phillies in the Harper sweepstakes. Philadelphia is also willing to offer Harper a 10-year contract, while Los Angeles is likely discussing a short-term deal, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Phillies, #SFGiants and Dodgers all appear to remain strongly in Harper mix, and barring something unforeseen, it appears Harper will pick one of those 3 teams. Philly is in for 10 years, SF is too (via @PavlovicNBCS), LA is viewed as desirable locale tho term offered unknown. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 27, 2019

Harper reportedly declined a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nationals in September. He met with Giants' president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, CEO Larry Baer and manager Bruce Bochy in early February, though their chances of landing the 2015 MVP was originally classified as a "long shot."

The Giants currently sport a $164 million payroll. Third baseman Evan Longoria is the only player with a guaranteed contract in San Francisco past 2021.

Harper spent the first seven years of his career in Washington, amassing six All-Star appearances and 184 home runs. He finished 2018 at .293/.393/.496 with 34 homers and 100 RBI.

The Giants finished fourth in the NL West in 2018 at 73–89. They ranked No. 29 in runs scored and home runs.