Watch: Jake Arrieta Reacts to Bryce Harper Signing by Posting Video in Underwear

Jake Arrieta welcomed Bryce Harper to Philadelphia in an unusual style.

By Michael Shapiro
February 28, 2019

Bryce Harper picked his free-agent destination on Thursday, agreeing to a reported 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. And while Philadelphia's players have yet to comment on the signing from the team's spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla., one Phillie took to Instagram to share in the celebration.

Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta welcomed Harper to Philly in a video sporting nothing but underwear and some open-toed shoes. It's unclear how Arrieta's post will be received by his new teammate, but the enthusiasm for Philadelphia's newest superstar is undoubted.  

View this post on Instagram

Getting the house ready for @bharper3407

A post shared by Jake Arrieta (@jarrieta49) on

Arrieta signed a three-year contract with the Phillies in March 2018. The 2015 Cy Young winner posted a 3.96 ERA last year, striking out 138 batters in 172 2/3 innings.

The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011. They finished third in the NL East in 2018 at 80–82.

