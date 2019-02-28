Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Concerned Dodgers Now Favorite for Former MVP

Philadelphia and San Francisco are expected to offer Harper a 10-year contract.  

By Michael Shapiro
February 28, 2019

Bryce Harper remains on the free-agent market on the final day of February, still absent from spring training with one month until 28 teams open their respective 2019 seasons. The Harper market seems to have consolidated in recent days, with the Phillies, Dodgers and Giants now expected to battle for the six-time All-Star. 

Where Harper will land amongst the trio remains unknown as the calendar turns to March. Will he side with one of the National League West rivals, or will he travel up the eastern seaboard from Washington to Philadelphia? 

Check out the latest Harper news and notes below: 

• Phillies officials "have grown concerned" Harper will sign with the Dodgers if Los Angeles' offer is close to Philadelphia's. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Both the Phillies and Giants are expected to offer Harper a 10-year deal. The Dodgers' potential offer is unknown. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• Harper met with Giants officials for the second time on Tuesday alongside agent Scott Boras. (Kerry Crowley, Bay Area News Group)

• Nolan Arenado's extension with the Rockies created additional salary room for the Dodgers to potentially sign Harper. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Closer Craig Kimbrel could be a potential consolation prize for the Phillies if Harper signs elsewhere. (Steve Phillips, TSN)

 

 

