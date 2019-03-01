Watch: Phillies Fan Can Hardly Contain Herself When She Learns of Bryce Harper Deal

This fan could not contain her excitement about Bryce Harper signing with the Phillies.

By Jenna West
March 01, 2019

The city of Philadelphia is celebrating the arrival of star outfielder Bryce Harper after the Phillies inked a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million with him on Thursday.

One fan in particular could not contain herself after learning about Harper's deal while being interviewed by a camera crew from NBC Philadelphia.

"That's literally the best news ever," she said. "We're winning everything. I trust the process for basketball, the Flyers are doing...oh and the Phillies."

She also said she's a fan of the Orioles and Manny Machado, admitting it's "conflicting." Despite Machado signing with the Padres after the Phillies pursued him, she could not have been more excited for what Harper will bring to Philadelphia sports.

Hey, at least it beats having to pay attention to the Orioles this year. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message