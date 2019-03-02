MLB Rumors: Angels OF Mike Trout Happy for Bryce Harper, Won't Discuss Free Agency

By Emily Caron
March 02, 2019

After a long winter, superstar free agent Bryce Harper signed a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Thursday. Despite Manny Machado and Harper finally being taken off the market, there's still plenty of players looking for a landing spot.

Opening Day is less than one month away, and clubs are continuing to look for players to fill out their rosters before the regular season begins.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Angels OF Mike Trout told reporters he was happy to hear about Bryce Harper’s record contract with the Phillies but declined to comment about his own potential free agency after the 2020 season. (Rhett Bollinger, MLB.com)

• The Padres have signed right-handed reliever Adam Warren to a one-year contract with a club option for 2020. (San Diego Padres)

• Philadelphia offered Harper a 15-year contract before the two sides agreed on a 13-year deal. (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Harper's agent Scott Boras said the outfielder "refused" to let him negotiate an opt-out in his Phillies contract. The free agent told Boras he wanted "to be one with the team." Harper's average annual value of $26 million leaves room for the Phillies to pursue Mike Trout if he becomes a free agent after the 2020 season. (Tom Verducci, Sports Illustrated)

