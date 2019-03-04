Bryce Harper broke the Fanatics record for most jerseys sold within 48 hours, according to ESPN's Eddie Matz.

Harper's No. 3 Phillies jersey outsold LeBron James' Lakers jersey and Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees jersey on the online retailer's website. Khalil Mack and Jimmy Garoppolo round out the top five Fanatics jerseys with the Bears and 49ers, respectively.

Harper wore No. 34 with the Nationals during his seven-year stint in Washington. He chose to switch numbers with Philadelphia to honor the late Roy Halladay, who died in a plane crash in November 2017. Halladay was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in January.

Philadelphia's ticket sales have spiked since Harper's signing. The Phillies have sold "upwards of 220,000 tickets" over the last four days, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.

Harper is expected to make his Phillies debut on Saturday.