Baseball is back and with it come ballpark eats and summer nights.

If you're tired of the traditional hot dog, fret not, as stadiums across the MLB are stepping up their game and bringing unique choices to fans. So whether you want the traditional hot dog and beer, or are craving something more daring, there will be options for everyone.

Take a look at some of SI Eats' top picks for the 2019 MLB season:

Hot Dogs

Polish Platter (Guaranteed Rate Field)

The White Sox are honing in on the city's Polish heritage with this offering that will feature a Vienna Beef Polish Kielbasa sausage and the choice of three loaded baked potato or onion pierogis, piled on top of sauerkraut, caramelized onions and served with a homemade mustard sauce.

Coney Dog Egg Roll (Comerica Park)

TheTigers are offering an egg roll filled with hot dog and chili, drizzled with mustard and diced onions.

Al Pastor Dog (Comerica Park)

In addition to the egg roll, the Tigers are turning the classic taco into a hot dog topped with smoked pull pork, pineapple relish, Sriracha aioli and Cotija cheese.

Dinger Dog (SunTrust Park)

The Braves will stuff you with a foot-long hot dog, complete with cheddar cheese and bacon jam wrapped in puff pastry.

Burgers and More

The Fowl Pole (Global Life Park in Arlington)

The Rangers are offering a two-pound tender battered and fried that will be served with waffle fries and ranch and honey mustard dipping sauce.

Peanut Butter and Bacon Sandwich (Target Field)

The Twins are upgrading a classic lunchbox item with jelly glazed bacon and creamy peanut butter on toasted sourdough bread.

The Mega Slice (Busch Stadium)

You may be up to speed on Mega Desk from "The Office," but let the Cardinals up the pizza game with a 16-inch pepperoni or cheese slice.

Bulgogi Beef Egg Rolls (Great American Ball Park)

The Reds will offer these handheld rolls featuring carrots, onions and rice served with Gyochujang Sauce.

Snacks

Wisconsin Ultimate Cheese Fry (Miller Park)

Can the Brewers get more Wisconsin? To be determined...but here's their attempt with a mix of twister fries and fried Sargento cheese curds topped with Sargento cheese sauce and bacon.

Chicken and Waffle Boat (SunTrust Park)

While the Twins are offering a chicken and waffle cone, the Braves are taking it one step further with Mango Habanero tossed boneless chicken served in a warm waffle boat drizzled with honey and topped with toasted pecans.

Short Rib Poutine (Progressive Field)

The Indians are going for the gravy with with braised short ribs covered in Poutine served on wedge fries with diced cheese curds.

Get ready to dig in this season.