MLB Rumors: Rays Remain in Contact With Craig Kimbrel

By Jenna West
March 12, 2019

Opening Day is only 16 days away, but the landing spots of top free agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel continue to be a major topic around the Hot Stove.

Teams are looking to solidify their rosters ahead of the regular season's start, and some have started re-assigning minor league players from camp. With several moves left to be made, where will free agents and major league hopefuls end up by March 28?

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Rays have "maintained regular contact" with Craig Kimbrel, but it seems "unlikely" that the club will be able to work out a deal with the closer. (Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times)

• The Mets re-assigned outfielder Tim Tebow to minor league camp on Tuesday. (Club announcement)

• Astros pitcher Francis Martes received an 80-game suspension without pay for testing postive for the performance enhancing substance Clomiphene. His suspension will start at the beginning of the regular season. (League announcement)

• If Kimbrel waits to sign until mid-June, he could potentially get a large one-year deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

