MLB Rumors: Tim Tebow Assigned to Minor-League Camp, Will Start Opening Day with Triple-A Syracuse

By Michael Shapiro
March 13, 2019

Opening Day is only 16 days away, but the landing spots of top free agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel continue to be a major topic around the Hot Stove.

Teams are looking to solidify their rosters ahead of the regular season's start, and so me have started re-assigning minor league players from camp. With several moves left to be made, where will free agents and major league hopefuls end up by March 28?

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Free-agent LHP Tony Sipp has agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Nationals with a mutual option for 2020. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Mets re-assigned Tim Tebow to their minor league camp. He will start 2019 at Triple-A Syracuse. (ESPN)

• Masahiro Tanaka will be the Yankees opening-day starter. (George A. King III, New York Post)

• Rays SP Charlie Morton expects to retire at the end of his current contract. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Braves SP Mike Foltynewicz won't be ready to start on opening day. (Kelsey Wingert, Fox Sports South)

• Mike Moustakas will start opening day at second base in Milwaukee. (Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

• Miami has tabbed Jose Urena and Dan Straily for its top two rotation spots. The other three starters have yet to be selected (Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald)

• Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is open to Washington signing Craig Kimbrel. (Thomas Boswell, Washington Post)

 

