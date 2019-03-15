Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left Friday's spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he was hit in the right ankle by a 96-mph fastball.

Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton appeared to lose his balance during his delivery, resulting in a pitch that was low and inside. Harper fell to the ground in pain before slowly limping off the diamond and making his way to the dugout.

Ouch.



Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

Bryce Harper walks off, gingerly, back to the clubhouse after being hit in the right ankle. pic.twitter.com/53GFqy6TrR — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Feb. 28, entered Friday's game with three walks and a pair of strikeouts in limited spring training action. The 26-year-old missed 51 games in 2017 and has missed at least 15 games in five of his previous seven seasons.

While his 2018 campaign didn't compare to his breakout season in 2015–when he led the NL in runs, homers, on-base percentage and slugging percentage–Harper still hit 34 home runs and ranked ninth in on-base percentage.

Harper finished the 2018 season with a slash line of .249/.393/.496 and has a career slash line of .279/.388/.512.