Marlins' Minor League Team to Host 'Florida Man' Night, Will Attempt to Break a Law Every Inning

The team will attempt to "break a weird Florida law" every inning. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 19, 2019

As if Florida's bizarre nature doesn't get enough attention on its own, a Miami Marlins minor league team will attempt to highlight all of the weird things the state has to offer with a special promotional night this summer.

According to the team's Twitter account, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are fully embracing the odd trouble Floridians often find themselves in by hosting a "Florida Man" night on July 26. The Double-A affiliate promised fans that the team would attempt to "break a weird Florida law" every inning.

"There WILL be a lawyer in the house!" the team announced when a law office agreed to sponsor the night.

The Jumbo Shrimp also confimed Lane Pittman—the Florida man famous for standing shirtless and shoeless while playing Slayer's "Raining Blood" in the middle of a road during Hurrican Matthew—will be in attendance for the game.

This summer's event won't the first time the Jumbo Shrimp have tried to celebrate fans' inner Florida Man or Florida Woman, either. A previous Florida Man-themed night at the ballpark saw a man jump over the rightfield wall wearing just his boxer and entered the field before dropping his underwear for all to see, according to Action News JaxWhile the Jumbo Shrimp have yet to release which specific laws they'll be breaking, it's almost certain July 26 will end up being just as crazy.

