Beloved Cubs star Kris Bryant is a man of many talents when it comes to baseball but apparently his athletic abilities don't translate on the basketball court.

Bryant posted a series of videos to his Instagram story on Monday and showed his many attempts and fails at dunking. Three times he jumped high enough to touch the rim but yet couldn't quite get the ball in the basket. Another time Bryant started running towards the basket only to stop and decide he was coming at it from the wrong direction.

The two-time All-Star said he was disappointed in himself and was "just getting warmed up" before his final video revealed him dunking in slow motion. His secret? Bryant said he just needed to jump higher.

The drama of Kris Bryant via his Instagram story trying to dunk in Phoenix before his meeting with Zach LaVine At Bulls-Suns Monday. pic.twitter.com/vvxokCZELb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 19, 2019

The Cubs had an off day at spring training on Monday so Bryant spent his free night watching the Bulls take on the Suns in Phoenix. The third baseman caught up with Bulls guard Zach LaVine before the game. Maybe to get some shooting tips?

Bryant and the Cubs will kick off Opening Day against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Thursday, March 28. The first pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. ET.