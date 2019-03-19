Watch: Kris Bryant Struggles to Dunk and It's The Most Pure Thing You'll See All Day

David Banks/Getty Images

Kris Bryant's athletic skills don't appear to translate on the basketball court.

By Jenna West
March 19, 2019

Beloved Cubs star Kris Bryant is a man of many talents when it comes to baseball but apparently his athletic abilities don't translate on the basketball court.

Bryant posted a series of videos to his Instagram story on Monday and showed his many attempts and fails at dunking. Three times he jumped high enough to touch the rim but yet couldn't quite get the ball in the basket. Another time Bryant started running towards the basket only to stop and decide he was coming at it from the wrong direction.

The two-time All-Star said he was disappointed in himself and was "just getting warmed up" before his final video revealed him dunking in slow motion. His secret? Bryant said he just needed to jump higher.

The Cubs had an off day at spring training on Monday so Bryant spent his free night watching the Bulls take on the Suns in Phoenix. The third baseman caught up with Bulls guard Zach LaVine before the game. Maybe to get some shooting tips?

Bryant and the Cubs will kick off Opening Day against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Thursday, March 28. The first pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message