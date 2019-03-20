The MLB season kicked off in Japan early Wednesday morning as the A's faced the Mariners at the Tokyo Dome. As the AL West teams battle abroad, the rest of baseball is still gearing up for the start of the 2019 season, which begins for 28 teams on March 28.

Some clubs are still looking to improve their rosters while others are hoping star players can remain or get healthy ahead of Opening Day.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Brewers are in talks with former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rays agreed to a four-year, $24 million extension with utility man Brandon Lowe. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Astros third baseman Alex Bregman signed a six-year, $100 million extension on Tuesday night. (Mark Berman, FOX 26 Houston)

• Yankees RP Dellin Bentances will begin the year on the injured list. due to shoulder inflammation. (Jack Curry, YES Network)

• The Astros agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with RP Ryan Pressly. (Chandler Rome, Houston Chronicle)