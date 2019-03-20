MLB Rumors: Brewers in Talks With Former Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around baseball.

By Michael Shapiro
March 20, 2019

The MLB season kicked off in Japan early Wednesday morning as the A's faced the Mariners at the Tokyo Dome. As the AL West teams battle abroad, the rest of baseball is still gearing up for the start of the 2019 season, which begins for 28 teams on March 28. 

Some clubs are still looking to improve their rosters while others are hoping star players can remain or get healthy ahead of Opening Day.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Brewers are in talks with former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rays agreed to a four-year, $24 million extension with utility man Brandon Lowe. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Astros third baseman Alex Bregman signed a six-year, $100 million extension on Tuesday night. (Mark Berman, FOX 26 Houston)

• Yankees RP Dellin Bentances will begin the year on the injured list. due to shoulder inflammation. (Jack Curry, YES Network)

• The Astros agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with RP Ryan Pressly. (Chandler Rome, Houston Chronicle)

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message