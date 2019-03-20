Yankees' Guest Instructor Hospitalized After Being Hit in Head by Baseball at Batting Practice

Mazzilli played for the Yankees during the 1982 season.

By Associated Press
March 20, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees guest instructor Lee Mazzilli was struck in the head by a ball in batting practice Wednesday and taken to a local hospital.

Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said in an email that Mazzilli “will spend the night at the hospital for observation.”

Yankees players not on the travel roster for Wednesday’s road game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach worked out at New York’s spring training complex at Steinbrenner Field.

Mazzilli, 63, played 37 games for the Yankees during the 1982 season. He spent 14 years in the majors, including 10 with the Mets. He also managed the Orioles for two seasons, from 2004-05.

Additional information from Sports Illustrated was contributed to this story.

