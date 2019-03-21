Bryce Harper hit his first home run as a member of the Phillies on Thursday with a laser over the right field wall at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

Harper's dinger came in the bottom of the first inning against the Blue Jays off of Sam Gaviglio's first pitch to the outfielder. The two-run shot gave the Phillies an early 2–1 lead.

Fans went wild over Harper's homer and he saluted the crowd after crossing home plate.

We interrupt your March Madness viewing to bring you:



A BRYCE HARPER HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/xI4kR3Vmq8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 21, 2019

Harper and the Phillies will face the Braves on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on March 28. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. ET.