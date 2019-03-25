Indians Owner To Fans on Francisco Lindor's Future: 'Enjoy Him'

Indians owner to fans on Francisco Lindor's future: "Enjoy him. We control him for three more years. Enjoy him and then we'll see what happens."

By Scooby Axson
March 25, 2019

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan admits his team can't go after big-name players that could become free agents such as Manny Machado, Bryce Harper or even Mike Trout.

Dolan discussed his team's payroll strategy and the team's plan for star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Dolan told The Athletic that the Indians never thought they would complete a deal like the one they handed Edwin Encarnacion in 2016.

Encarnacion received a three-year, $60 million deal to sign with Cleveland. Encarnacion spent two seasons with Cleveland before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team deal in December.

"No, but I never foresaw us doing a deal like we did with Encarnacion," Dolan said. "You don't know. Probably the day when we do a deal like that is when somebody else is doing $1 billion deals with someone else.

Where it is painful is when you have one of your own that you can't keep because the market for them is set by larger markets."

That quote might have some Indians fans anxious when it is time to offer Lindor a contract.

The 25-year-old Lindor will make $10.6 million in 2019 after making $623,000 last season. He again is eligible for arbitration through the 2021 season.

Dolan had some interesting advice for fans worried about if Lindor will remain in Cleveland throughout his prime years.

"Enjoy him," Dolan said. "We control him for three more years. Enjoy him and then we'll see what happens."

