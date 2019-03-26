When Padres pitcher Chris Paddack walked off the mound during Monday's spring training game against the Mariners, he was smiling for a special reason.

During the bottom of the third inning, manager Andy Green walked to the mound and gathered Padres infielders for a discussion with Paddack. But it wasn't to discuss strategy or Paddack's pitch count. Instead, first baseman Eric Hosmer told Paddack that he made the Padres' roster and would be the starting pitcher in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Paddack smiled after hearing the good news and received several pats on the back from his teammates before leaving the mound.

Here's presumably a look at the moment Andy Green told Chris Paddack through Eric Hosmer, per @sdutKevinAcee, he officially made the @Padres. Starting Sunday against the Giants at Petco Park. What a story, what a player. pic.twitter.com/rKztKGLgpm — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 26, 2019

After the game, Hosmer told MLB.com that Green asked him during the mound discussion where he would be on Sunday. Hosmer responded, "Playing behind this guy," to break the big news to Paddack.

The Padres' No. 5 prospect shared that he had an emotional reaction to learning he made the roster.

"After I crossed that line, I got pretty emotional looking into the dugout seeing my teammates, in a good way," Paddack told MLB.com. "Tears of joy. Tears of hard work. Just kind of reflected on everything that happened...if you were in the hallway, you probably heard me screaming."

The Padres will kick off the 2019 regular season with a four-game series against the Giants. The series begins on Opening Day on Thursday at Petco Park. Paddack will start for the Friars in Sunday's contest, with first pitch slated for 4:10 p.m. ET.