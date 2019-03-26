Watch: Padres Tell Chris Paddack He Made the Roster During a Mound Discussion

Screenshot/Twitter/Lance Brozdowski

Padres players and manager Andy Green shared the good news with Paddack during a discussion on the mound in Monday's spring training game.

By Jenna West
March 26, 2019

When Padres pitcher Chris Paddack walked off the mound during Monday's spring training game against the Mariners, he was smiling for a special reason.

During the bottom of the third inning, manager Andy Green walked to the mound and gathered Padres infielders for a discussion with Paddack. But it wasn't to discuss strategy or Paddack's pitch count. Instead, first baseman Eric Hosmer told Paddack that he made the Padres' roster and would be the starting pitcher in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Paddack smiled after hearing the good news and received several pats on the back from his teammates before leaving the mound. 

After the game, Hosmer told MLB.com that Green asked him during the mound discussion where he would be on Sunday. Hosmer responded, "Playing behind this guy," to break the big news to Paddack.

The Padres' No. 5 prospect shared that he had an emotional reaction to learning he made the roster.

"After I crossed that line, I got pretty emotional looking into the dugout seeing my teammates, in a good way," Paddack told MLB.com. "Tears of joy. Tears of hard work. Just kind of reflected on everything that happened...if you were in the hallway, you probably heard me screaming."

The Padres will kick off the 2019 regular season with a four-game series against the Giants. The series begins on Opening Day on Thursday at Petco Park. Paddack will start for the Friars in Sunday's contest, with first pitch slated for 4:10 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message