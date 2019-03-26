Watch: New York's Hottest New Business is the Yankees' 'Bronx Yard Work'

The Yankees are taking "going yard" to a whole new level with their new promotional video.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 26, 2019

In the clip, Bronx bombers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge promise to be the "largest and strongest in all the area." Stanton and Judge combined for 65 home runs last season.

Last year, the Yankees set a Major League record for most home runs by a team in one season with 267 dingers. The team finished 100–62 for second place in the American League East and reached the American League Division Series before losing to the eventual-World Series champion Red Sox.

The Yankees open their season against the Orioles on Thursday at 1:05 p.m. ET. 

