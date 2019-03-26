The Yankees are taking "going yard" to a whole new level with their new promotional video.

In the clip, Bronx bombers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge promise to be the "largest and strongest in all the area." Stanton and Judge combined for 65 home runs last season.

Last year, the Yankees set a Major League record for most home runs by a team in one season with 267 dingers. The team finished 100–62 for second place in the American League East and reached the American League Division Series before losing to the eventual-World Series champion Red Sox.

Everyone's talking about the hottest new business in town: Bronx Yard Work. pic.twitter.com/pmAWE4pT0f — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2019

The Yankees open their season against the Orioles on Thursday at 1:05 p.m. ET.