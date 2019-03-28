Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has Major Leage Baseball's top top-selling jersey, according to online retailer Fanatics.

Harper's No. 3 jersey overtook New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who had the league's best selling jersey each of the past two years.

Harper recently signed a 13-year deal, $330 million deal after seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

American League MVP Mookie Betts of Boston Red Sox is third on the list, following by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 6th, with Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Báez, Milwaukee Brewers and NL MVP Christian Yelich, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. round out the top 10.

Manny Machado, who signed a 10-year deal worth $300 million, with is 12th on the list and is the first Padres player to make the popular ersey list since MLB first publlished it in nine years ago.