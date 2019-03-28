Bryce Harper Has MLB's Top-Selling Jersey

Bryce Harper has MLB's top selling jersey, ending Aaron Judge's two-year reign. 

By Scooby Axson
March 28, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has Major Leage Baseball's top top-selling jersey, according to online retailer Fanatics.

Harper's No. 3 jersey overtook New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who had the league's best selling jersey each of the past two years.

Harper recently signed a 13-year deal, $330 million deal after seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

American League MVP Mookie Betts of Boston Red Sox is third on the list, following by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 6th, with Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Báez, Milwaukee Brewers and NL MVP Christian Yelich, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. round out the top 10.

Manny Machado, who signed a 10-year deal worth $300 million, with is 12th on the list and is the first Padres player to make the popular ersey list since MLB first publlished it in nine years ago.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message