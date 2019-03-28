Top first baseman prospect Pete Alonso has been named to the Mets' Opening Day roster as a starter, the team announced Thursday.

New York will take on the Nationals in Washington at 1:05 p.m. ET. Alonso will hit second in the lineup behind left fielder Brandon Nimmo and ahead of second baseman Robinson Cano. He'll face pitcher Matt Scherzer in his debut.

Alonso found out he made the team Wednesday when manager Mickey Callaway told a group of players they made the squad.

“I can’t really explain it in words, it’s just the most incredible feeling in the world.”@Pete_Alonso20 talks about getting the call. #OpeningDay #LGM pic.twitter.com/1W5WMIYFR5 — New York Mets (@Mets) March 28, 2019

.@Pete_Alonso20 is here and ready to go! Mickey takes us through the moment he told Alonso he made the big league club. #LGM pic.twitter.com/qPF5BFS7oe — New York Mets (@Mets) March 28, 2019

Alonso finished with a .352 average, four home runs and 11 RBIs in spring training.

Alonso was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft. He began the 2017 season with the St. Lucie Mets of the Class A, and was promoted to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Double A in August. He was promoted mid 2018 season to the Las Vegas 51s of the Triple A, and he represented the Mets in the 2018 All-Star Futures Game. Between Binghamton and Las Vegas, he went .285/.395/.579 with 36 home runs and 119 RBIs.

Alonso played college baseball at Florida and was named to All-Southeastern Conference in his freshman year. He competed in the 2016 College World Series.