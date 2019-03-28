Watch: Mets' Robinson Cano Blasts First Home Run of 2019 Season Off Nationals Ace Max Scherzer

Scherzer struck out the side at Nationals Park in Washington following Cano's homer. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 28, 2019

Robinson Cano made the most out of his first at-bat with the Mets on Thursday and belted the first home run of the 2019 season against Nationals' ace Max Scherzer. 

The former Yankees and Mariners second baseman took the three-time Cy Young winner deep to center field in the top of the first inning. Cano's dinger gave the Mets a 1-0 lead at Nationals Park in Washington and crossed home plate for the first run of the season. 

Watch Cano's mammoth shot below:

Cano was traded to New York from Seattle in December 2018 along with closer Edwin Diaz. The Mets finished fourth in the NL East in 2018 at 77–85. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message