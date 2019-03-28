Robinson Cano made the most out of his first at-bat with the Mets on Thursday and belted the first home run of the 2019 season against Nationals' ace Max Scherzer.

The former Yankees and Mariners second baseman took the three-time Cy Young winner deep to center field in the top of the first inning. Cano's dinger gave the Mets a 1-0 lead at Nationals Park in Washington and crossed home plate for the first run of the season.

Watch Cano's mammoth shot below:

Cano was traded to New York from Seattle in December 2018 along with closer Edwin Diaz. The Mets finished fourth in the NL East in 2018 at 77–85.