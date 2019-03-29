Brewers Closer Corey Knebel to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Miss 2019 Season

Brewers closer Corey Knebel will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

By Jenna West
March 29, 2019

Brewers closer Corey Knebel will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2019 season, he announced on Friday.

Knebel will have the operation on Wednesday in Los Angeles and plans to be ready for the start of the 2020 season or close to it.

The 27-year-old had his elbow examined recently by three doctors and team physician William Raasch to help make a decision on whether to have surgery or try to rehab it this season. Knebel said doctors recommended he have surgery this year but told him the decision was his to make. He told reporters on Friday that it was tough to be allowed to make the final choice but thought "it's better to do it now than wait until later." Knebel didn't want to risk rehab failing this season and then he would have to miss a second season by having surgery next year.

The Brewers closer first reported discomfort in his elbow after his last spring training appearance on March 17.

Knebel recorded a 3.58 ERA with 16 saves in 2018. Although he struggled in 2018 and was briefly demoted to the minors, he rebounded late in the season and did not allow a run in September. Coming into 2019, Knebel was the presumptive closer ahead of Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message