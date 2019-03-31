The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a contract extension with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Sunday.

According to Passan, the extension is a seven-year deal worth $132 million. Once the agreement is finalized, Bogaerts will join starter Chris Sale as Red Sox players to have signed extensions this month.

Bogaerts was slated to become a free agent after this season. The 26-year-old shortstop is coming off a strong 2018 campaign during which he hit .288 with career highs in home runs (23), RBI (103), on-base percentage (.360) and slugging percentage (.522). Bogaerts' extention comes after Red Sox rightfielder and reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts said earlier this spring that he does not expect to sign an extension with Boston before he hits free agency after the 2020 season.

Over his seven-year career, Bogaerts, a two-time World Series champion, has accumulated a .283/.342/.429 slash line with 75 home runs, 387 RBI, 433 runs scored and 49 stolen bases across 3,245 plate appearances.