The St. Louis Cardinals have signed All-Star leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Carpenter, 33, was facing the possibility of free agency this coming offseason. The Cardinals held an $18.5 million club option with a $2 million buyout before signing him to a two-year deal with a vesting option for a third year. The agreement will allow Carpenter to finish his career in St. Louis.

"To be able to wear this uniform, one I treasure, for an entire career is special," Carpenter said during a press conference on Wednesday. "I'm just extremely honored to be here. This team, with what we've got and the future that this team (has), the potential is there. I'm so excited to be a part of this."

The Cardinals drafted Carpenter in the 13th-round in 2009. He made his debut in 2011 and finished fourth in MVP voting in 2013.

This past season, Carpenter finished ninth in MVP voting as one of the most productive first baseman in the National League. A three-time All-Star at three different infield positions, Carpenter set a career-high 36 home runs in 2018 and broke the franchise record held by Lou Brock for leadoff homers in a career and in a single season. He finished 2018 hitting .257/.374/.523 (144 OPS+) with 42 doubles, 36 homers, 81 RBI, 111 runs and 4.9 WAR.

"The only thing I want accomplish as a St. Louis Cardinal is winning a World Series," Carpenter said. "I know it's coming, and I know it's coming with this group. It would have broken my heart not to be a part of it."

In 11 games this season, Carpenter is hitting .214/.320/.381 with one homer.