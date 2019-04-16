Phillies to Host 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park

Bryce Harper will be in the eighth year of his 13-year contract when Philadelphia hosts the 2026 All-Star Game. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

Philadelphia will host the 2026 All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, the MLB announced on Tuesday. 

The All-Star festivities will celebrate the "250th anniversary of American independence," per the MLB. Philadelphia also hosted the 1976 All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium to celebrate the nation's bicentennial.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will be in the eighth year of his 13-year contract when Philadelphia hosts the 2026 All-Star Game. He is hitting .268 in his first season with the Phillies after signing a $330 million deal on Feb. 28. Harper has added four homers and 10 RBI in 70 plate appearances. 

Cleveland will host the 2019 All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9. 

