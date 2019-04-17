White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals manager Ned Yost almost got into a fist fight in the South Side on Wednesday afternoon after a sixth inning controversy.

The commotion started when shortstop Tim Anderson flipped his bat in the bottom of the fourth after hitting a home run, only to be hit by a pitch on his next at bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

I take your bat flip and raise you a bat TOSS. Cocky. Awesome.



Umpire Joe West threw Royals pitcher Brad Keller and Anderson out after the intentional hit, which didn't sit well with Chicago.

Both dugouts cleared as the two teams and their staffs flooded the field.

West and Anderson have history, which didn't help the matter.

Wednesday's meeting marked the third game of the series after the White Sox took a pair of wins in the first two meetings.