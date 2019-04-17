Watch: Royals, White Sox Managers Nearly Come to Blows After Tim Anderson Home Run, Bat Flip

Neither team was happy with what happened during the sixth inning of Wednesday's game.

By Emily Caron
April 17, 2019

White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals manager Ned Yost almost got into a fist fight in the South Side on Wednesday afternoon after a sixth inning controversy.

The commotion started when shortstop Tim Anderson flipped his bat in the bottom of the fourth after hitting a home run, only to be hit by a pitch on his next at bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Umpire Joe West threw Royals pitcher Brad Keller and Anderson out after the intentional hit, which didn't sit well with Chicago.

Both dugouts cleared as the two teams and their staffs flooded the field.

West and Anderson have history, which didn't help the matter.

Wednesday's meeting marked the third game of the series after the White Sox took a pair of wins in the first two meetings.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message