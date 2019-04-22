Indians starter Mike Clevinger attended the "A Prom to Remember" event in Cleveland on April 13, joining roughly 150 children with cancer in the Cleveland area at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, according to MLB.com's Mandy Bell.

“I mean I got two little girls at home,” Clevinger told Bell. “So, I mean it’s obviously big, especially when it’s these kids that—I mean there’s a lot of things that they miss out on. I mean it’s hard to comprehend in our daily lives... So I mean for them to have that night and if I could add any light to their lives, obviously I’m going to go."

Easily the grooviest prom I’ve ever been too ✌️🌞 https://t.co/2fWPkpqsCP — 🌞Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger 🌻 (@Mike_Anthony13) April 14, 2019

Clevinger has been out of the Indians rotation since being placed on the Injured List on April 9 with a back injury. He is not expected to return to the mound until mid-May.

Coincidentally, the injury is what made Clevinger's prom night possible. Had he been healthy, he would have been with the Indians in Kansas City for a series against the Royals. The day before the event, Bell reported, someone from a limo company messaged Clevinger about the event to see if he would go. Usually, several Browns players attend the dance, but they were unable to make it this year. The limo company was tasked with chauffeuring the cancer patients from local children's hospitals to the hotel.

The 28-year-old right hander posted a 13–8 record with a 3.02 ERA in 2018. He struck out 207 batters in 200 innings.

Cleveland enters Monday night second in the AL Central at 12–9.