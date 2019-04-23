Report: Pirates SP Nick Burdi Has Strained Biceps, Won't Need Surgery

Burdi injured his throwing arm in the 6th inning of Pittsburgh's 12-4 win over the Diamondbacks. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 23, 2019

Pirates starting pitcher Nick Burdi will not need surgery on his right arm after exiting Pittsburgh's contest with the Diamondbacks on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Burdi clutched his right arm and crumpled to the ground after a pitch to Arizona outfielder Jarron Dyson in the eighth inning on Monday. He exited the contest and an MRI revealed only a "strained biceps tendon and flexor mass," according to Passan. Burdi is reportedly out indefinitely.

The second-year starter left Monday's game with a 9.35 ERA in 8 2/3 innings. He has struck out 17 batters, but allowed nine earned runs to cross in 11 appearances. Burdi was selected by the Twins in the 24th round of the 2011 MLB draft.

Pittsburgh enters Tuesday night atop the NL Central at 12–8. The Pirates have not won a playoff series since 1992. 

