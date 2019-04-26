Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Arrives for His MLB Debut Wearing His Dad's Expos Jersey

Vlad Jr. arrived to Rogers Centre on Friday for his MLB debut.

By Jenna West
April 26, 2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a bold entrance at Rogers Centre on Friday ahead of his major league debut by sporting his father's jersey.

Vlad Jr. entered the Blue Jays' clubhouse wearing Vlad Sr.'s No. 27 Expos jersey. He also donned the jersey while eating breakfast with his grandma on Friday morning before heading to the ballpark.

The 20-year-old, ranked the No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball, will make his highly anticipated MLB debut on Friday night when the Blue Jays open their weekend series against the Athletics. Vlad Sr, a Hall of Famer, played for the Montreal Expos for the first eight years of his 16-year MLB career. As fans are excited to see another Guerrero playing in the big leagues, SI's Jon Taylor explains what we can expect from Junior as he starts his career.

