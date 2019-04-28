Watch: Ryan Braun Gets Beer Shower in Outfield From Mets Fan

Screenshot/Twitter/Mets

This play did not go as intended.

By Jenna West
April 28, 2019

Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun just took a cold brew to the face.

In the first inning of the Mets-Brewers matchup at Citi Field on Sunday, Braun was attempting to catch Pete Alonso's shot at the left field wall when a Mets fan also reached over the fence for it. The fan was attempting the catch the ball in his beer but instead accidentally poured it all over Braun, who failed to grab the ball.

After review, the play was ruled a triple with no fan interference. Alonso later scored off Todd Frazier's single to put the Mets on the board first.

Braun seemed to have a good attitude towards the mishap in the outfield. After all, he is part of the Brew Crew.

