Yankees Injury Problems Continue, Place Pitcher CC Sabathia on 10-Day IL

Yankees place pitcher CC Sabathia on the injured list with right knee inflammation.

By Scooby Axson
May 23, 2019

The New York Yankees placed pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation.

Sabathia earned the win in Wednesday's 7–5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles and allowed five runs and six hits in five innings.

Sabathia said he will require rest and a cortisone injection in efforts to return to the mound.

"It was hurting pretty bad tonight, but I was able to get through it and kind of keep the team in the game," Sabathia said after the game. "It's just something I need to take care of,"

Sabathia, who has hit the injured list five other times because of his knee, joins outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, shortstops Didi Gregorius and Troy Tulowitzki and pitchers Luis Severino and James Paxton on the shelf. However, the Yankees continue to win without them.

New York (31–17) enters Thursday's series finale with Baltimore as the winners of four consecutive games and they have a two-game lead in the AL East over the Tampa Bay Rays.

