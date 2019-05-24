Orioles pitcher Andrew Cashner's performance early this season has increased his trade value, but he doesn't seem too interested in going anywhere in the near future.

Cashner, who doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, has gone 4–2 this season with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts. Last year, he went 4–15 in 28 games with a 5.29 ERA. Contending teams could be interested in picking up the right-hander this summer.

The Orioles have the worst record in baseball at 15–35, which might make some players interested in landing with a team that has playoff potential. However, Cashner, who is playing with his fifth team in 10 years, said he likes playing with the Orioles and enjoys being with the coaching staff and his teammates.

While looking at what could happen, Cashner told The Athletic he would consider sitting out if he were traded mid-season.

"I wish I had a no-trade clause," he said. "But it’s all part of where you’re at [in your career]. And, I think, once something comes [on the trade front], I’ll have to sit down with my family and decide what's best for me."

Cashner is earning $8 million this season as part of his two-year, $16 million guaranteed deal with Baltimore. He has a $10 million option for 2020 that will vest if he throws 187 innings this season. The righty did not say he would risk giving up millions of dollars to stay home, but he also does not have 10–5 veto rights which are given to a player with 10 years of service time and five with his current club. Instead, he is simply open to the idea of weighing his options if a trade scenario presents itself.

"I haven’t thought about it too much. At the end of the day, I kind of control what I want to do. Whether I want to go, whether I want to stay," Cashner said. "I’d just have to sit down with my family and find out what’s best for us."