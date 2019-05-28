A minor-league baseball team apologized to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for "some misleading and offensive editing" during a Memorial Day tribute video played at their ballpark on Monday.

A photo of Ocasio-Cortez was shown between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and former Cuban president Fidel Castro during the 3-minute, 35-second video as the voice of President Ronald Reagan mentioned "enemies of freedom."

​”We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first,” the team tweeted Monday night​. “We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

The Fresno Grizzlies aired the tribute Monday between the two games of a double-header at Chukchansi Park in California. The Grizzlies said the editing "made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion," and added that the video was pre-produced from outside of the team's front office. Fresno spokesperson Paul Braverman confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that the club has identified the employee responsible for selecting the video.

The statement went on to apologize to “our fans” and “those who have served and are currently serving the country for the undue distraction on such a solemn day.”​