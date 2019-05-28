Voting for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game has officially begun.

The MLB unveiled this year's ballot and a selection system on Tuesday, which also introduced some major changes to the way All-Star Game starters will be voted in. While fans remain responsible for the position players in the American League and National League lineups, the voting process now constitutes just one element of their selection.

Previously, the top vote-getter at each position during a single voting period would advance to the All-Star starting lineup. However, now the top three vote-getters at each position per league will advance from a "The Primary" phase to "The Starters Election."

The Primary includes a representative from each team at every position, including designated hitter in the American League. Voting begins Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET and will end on June 21 at 4 p.m. ET.

"The Starters Election" will begin at noon ET five days later and lasts for 28 hours. The results, which will be reset from the primary, will choose catchers, four infield positions and three outfielders for each league and be announced on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on June 27.

Fans can access the ballot by searching "MLB Vote" on Google or via MLB.com.

The remainder of the 23 players for the AL and 24 for the NL, including all pitchers, will be selected by player vote as well as AL manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and NL manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Full rosters will be announced on June 30 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The All-Star Game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9.