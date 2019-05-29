Former Giants centerfielder Angel Pagán was rescued at sea on Tuesday after his boat capsized, according to Latin America site Con Las Bases Llenas.

Authorities told the site that Pagán and Orlando Román, a former Minor League pitcher, received aid just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning after a 15-foot wave knocked their boat over. The incident occurred in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, which is an hour away from San Juan. The former players were also accompanied by a minor, reports Con Las Bases Llenas.

Pagán played Major League Baseball for 11 years with the Cubs, Mets and Giants, who he won a World Series title with in 2012. The former outfielder never officially retired from baseball but elected to take the 2017 season off to spend time with his family. He has not returned since. Pagán hit .280 with 1,143 hits during his 11 seasons.

Román played professional baseball for 20 years after being drafted by the Mets in 1999, which included 10 seasons in the Minor Leagues. He also pitched in Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico.