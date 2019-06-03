The first round of the 2019 MLB draft begins Monday, June 3. The first round will be held in MLB Network's Studio 42 in Secaucus, N.J. The three-day-long event will span 40 rounds with the Baltimore Orioles kicking things off with their first top overall pick since 1989. The Royals, White Sox and Marlins will follow as the first round gets underway on Monday night.

Each team will have four minutes between picks during Round 1 and one minute between picks from the supplemental first through the 10th round. Picks will be made via conference call on the third day of the draft.

Find out how to watch the 2019 draft on Monday, June 3 followed by the full first-round order of picks.

How to watch the draft:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: MLB Network

Live stream: You can stream the draft live online on MLB.com.

First-round draft order:

1. Orioles

2. Royals

3. White Sox

4. Marlins

5. Tigers

6. Padres

7. Reds

8. Rangers

9. Braves

10. Giants

11. Blue Jays

12. Mets

13. Twins

14. Phillies

15. Angels

16. Diamondbacks

17. Nationals

18. Pirates

19. Cardinals

20. Mariners

21. Braves

22. Rays

23. Rockies

24. Indians

25. Dodgers

26. Diamondbacks

27. Cubs

28. Brewers

29. Athletics

30. Yankees

31. Dodgers

32. Astros

33. Red Sox