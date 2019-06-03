Find out how to watch the MLB draft on Monday, June 3 and see the order of each team's first-round picks.
The first round of the 2019 MLB draft begins Monday, June 3. The first round will be held in MLB Network's Studio 42 in Secaucus, N.J. The three-day-long event will span 40 rounds with the Baltimore Orioles kicking things off with their first top overall pick since 1989. The Royals, White Sox and Marlins will follow as the first round gets underway on Monday night.
Each team will have four minutes between picks during Round 1 and one minute between picks from the supplemental first through the 10th round. Picks will be made via conference call on the third day of the draft.
How to watch the draft:
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: MLB Network
Live stream: You can stream the draft live online on MLB.com.
First-round draft order:
1. Orioles
2. Royals
3. White Sox
4. Marlins
5. Tigers
6. Padres
7. Reds
8. Rangers
9. Braves
10. Giants
11. Blue Jays
12. Mets
13. Twins
14. Phillies
15. Angels
16. Diamondbacks
17. Nationals
18. Pirates
19. Cardinals
20. Mariners
21. Braves
22. Rays
23. Rockies
24. Indians
25. Dodgers
26. Diamondbacks
27. Cubs
28. Brewers
29. Athletics
30. Yankees
31. Dodgers
32. Astros
33. Red Sox