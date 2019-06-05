Benches Clear in Minor-League Game After Bunt Ends Combined No-Hitter

Did the Trenton Thunder break baseball's unwritten rules? 

By Mitchell Gladstone
June 05, 2019

Everyone knows talking about a no-hitter while it's in progress is against baseball's unwritten rules. But what about bunting to break one up? 

That was up for debate during Tuesday's game between the Hartford Yard Goats, the Rockies' Double A affiliate, and the Trenton Thunder, the farm club for the Yankees. Closer Ben Bowden entered for the Yard Goats, needing just three outs to lock down the save and the no-hitter as the fourth pitcher of the night for Hartford.

Thunder centerfielder Matt Lipka, a career minor-leaguer and former first-round pick of the Braves in 2010, had other ideas.

A push bunt up the first-base line eluded Bowden, and Lipka reached first for Trenton's only hit of the night. After the Yard Goats secured the final two outs to seal a 3–0 victory, both teams cleared the benches and faced off on the field.

"[Lipka] was doing what he had to do. And we were really passionate about getting the no-hitter. It is what it is," Yard Goats starter Rico Garcia told MiLB.com. "I can’t really speak for what he was trying to do or what he was trying to accomplish."

