Brian Vance may just be the most outlandish dancer Minor League baseball has ever seen.

Vance, a bullpen catcher for the Northwoods League's Kenosha Kingfish in Wisconsin, recently showed off his hilarious dancing skills during a game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits while the cameras were rolling. His team was up 4–1, and there was a lot to celebrate on the sidelines.

Vance held nothing back from the performance, leaving the play-by-play commentators no shortage of amusing content to work with.

Please just watch this video 😂 pic.twitter.com/SlImIZY1tu — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) June 7, 2019

The Kingfish aren't a household name, but if Vance keeps it up, they could just find themselves in the national spotlight, one ridiculous move at a time.