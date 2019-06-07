Minor League Baseball Catcher Busts Out Ridiculous Bullpen Dance Moves

You've never seen anything like it.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 07, 2019

Brian Vance may just be the most outlandish dancer Minor League baseball has ever seen.

Vance, a bullpen catcher for the Northwoods League's Kenosha Kingfish in Wisconsin, recently showed off his hilarious dancing skills during a game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits while the cameras were rolling. His team was up 4–1, and there was a lot to celebrate on the sidelines.

Vance held nothing back from the performance, leaving the play-by-play commentators no shortage of amusing content to work with.

The Kingfish aren't a household name, but if Vance keeps it up, they could just find themselves in the national spotlight, one ridiculous move at a time.

