Trenton Thunder outfielder Matt Lipka received death threats after bunting to break up a no-hitter against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night, according to a report from NJ.com.

The 27-year-old outfielder plays for the Yankees' Double-A affiliate, and a source told NJ.com that Lipka received death threats on social media following the game. The outlet also reported that the Yankees are aware of the threats and are investigating the situation.

On Tuesday night, Lipka came to the plate with one out in the ninth inning to face Ben Bowden, Hartford's fourth pitcher of the night. Lipka bunted for a single and beat Bowden's throw to first to end the no-no. The Yard Goats, who won 3–0, were upset over Lipka's move, and the benches cleared after the game. Bunting to break up a no-hitter is looked down on in baseball and a part of game's unwritten rules.

Here is the bunt that broke up the @GoYardGoats no-hit bid in the 9th. What does Hartford starter Rico Garcia think of it? 👉 https://t.co/JKJTmZDBEb pic.twitter.com/24r6ZHwEj4 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 5, 2019

Aftermath of a near fight at the end of the @GoYardGoats and @TrentonThunder game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. 3-0 win for the Goats allowing only one hit as a team. #NoGoatsNoGlory #Pride #NBCCT @NBCConnecticut @GLucivero pic.twitter.com/N1QL5XUWFo — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) June 5, 2019

"It is what it is," Yard Goats starter Rico Garcia said after the game, per MiLB.com. "[Lipka] was doing what he had to do. And we were really passionate about getting the no-hitter. It is what it is. I can't really speak for what he was trying to do or what he was trying to accomplish. It's unfortunate we couldn't get the no-hitter. Emotions were high after."

Garcia threw six no-hit innings and struck out 11 batters before the bullpen took over.