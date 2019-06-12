Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is likely to be sidelined for up to six weeks after injuring his hamstring in Tuesday's night game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Seager was injured in the top of the ninth inning after singling and reaching second on a wild pitch. Outfielder Alex Verdugo then singled, but Seager pulled up before reaching third base.

The Dodgers went on to lose 5–3.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Seager most likely has a Grade 2-plus strain in his hamstring but will wait for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

“I hesitate to put a number on it, but 2-plus,” Roberts said. “Obviously, very unfortunate, the way that he’s playing and what he means to our ballclub. With what he’s done to overcome two surgeries and get into good playing shape. He’ll get back on the rehab trail and we’ll get him back as soon as we can.”

The 25-year-old Seager, who is fourth among NL shortstop with 38 RBI, missed most of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and also had hip surgery in August.

Seager is batting .278 with eight home runs this season for Los Angeles, which has lost four of its last six games but still leads the NL West by nine games.