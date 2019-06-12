Cubs' Steve Cishek Carted Off the Field After Hit in Knee During Warmups

Steve Cishek suffered a knee injury during warmups for Wednesday afternoon's game vs. the Rockies.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2019

The Cubs' bullpen just took another blow after reliever Steve Cishek suffered a knee injury during the team's warmups on Wednesday afternoon.

Cishek was playing catch in the outfield at Coors Field with Brandon Kintzler when he was hit on the inside of his right knee. He limped to a golf cart and was driven off the field to the team's clubhouse. Cubs officials told reporters that Cishek has a bad bruise, and the team is uncertain if he will be available to pitch during Wednesday's matchup with the Rockies.

Cishek has been one of Chicago's stronger relievers this season with a 3.21 ERA in 29 games. 

The Cubs (37–29) entered Wednesday's contest only a half game behind the first-place Brewers (38–29) in the National League Central. The Rockies are chasing the hot-hitting Dodgers, who are nine games ahead of them in first place in the NL West. Chicago starts a four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Thursday.

