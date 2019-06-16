Costly Error on Routine Play Leaves Auburn One Loss Away from CWS Elimination

A brutal error gave Auburn its first College World Series loss on Sunday against Mississippi State.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2019

Auburn was one out away from winning its opening College World Series game against Mississippi State. Instead, a routine grounder to third base turned into a game-tying error when the throw sailed over the first baseman's head.

The error was the breaking point for the Tigers, who held a three-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth in their eventual 5-4 loss on Sunday. Third baseman Edouard Julien fielded the grounder, took the time to set his feet and airmailed the throw across the diamond. Elijah MacNamee, the runner on second, scored to tie the game.

Mississippi State then loaded the bases and Dustin Skelton scored the game-winning run off a Marshall Gilbert drive that hit off the pitcher's glove and up the middle to shock Auburn.

The Tigers next play Louisville, who lost to Vanderbilt 3-1 on Sunday, in an elimination game Tuesday.

