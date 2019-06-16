Padres, Rockies Combine for 92 Runs, Set Modern-Era Record for Most in 4-Game Series

Two modern-era offensive records were set in this weekend's Padres-Rockies series.

By Associated Press
June 16, 2019

DENVER — The Padres and Rockies set a modern-era record by combining for 92 runs in a four-game series, with San Diego pitcher Matt Strahm drawing a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning to rally past Colorado 14-13 Sunday.

It was just another wacky day at Coors Field, especially in this split series where the Rockies outscored the Padres 48-44 while the teams combined for 131 hits. Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon became the first player since at least 1900 with 15 hits in a four-game series, according to STATS. Adding to the zaniness: the finale was delayed once to clean up a big puddle in foul territory despite sunny skies, and again later because of weather.

Trailing 13-10 in the ninth, Wil Myers had an RBI single and Greg Garcia promptly tied it with a two-out, two-run triple off closer Wade Davis (1-2). The Rockies brought in starter Jon Gray, who intentionally walked two batters to face Strahm. Gray fell behind 3-1 before throwing a strike. Taking all the way, Strahm watched a fastball narrowly miss for ball four.

Gerardo Reyes (3-0) earned the win by striking out three in the eighth. Kirby Yates threw a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

Hunter Renfroe homered twice for San Diego, while Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits, including a double and a triple.

The Padres raced out to a 3-0 lead before a giant puddle suddenly formed along the right field line due to an issue with the irrigation line. The grounds crew rolled the water away as the teams waited in the dugout during the 15-minute holdup.

In the bottom of the inning, Colorado responded with six runs. Blackmon led the way with two hits in the inning, including a solo homer to lead off.

The game was again halted in the sixth as weather moved into the area. The delay lasted 48 minutes.

Once the tarp was lifted, the Rockies quickly went to work by scoring three runs to make it 13-8. Ian Desmond, Ryan McMahon and Raimel Tapia had three straight doubles to start the frame. The trio went a combined 9 for 15 with six RBIs.

Blackmon remained red hot with three more hits. He’s reached base safely in all 26 of his home games this season.

Padres lefty Nick Margevicius surrendered nine runs and 11 hits over 1 1/3 innings as his ERA rose from 5.02 to 6.41. He also threw one pitch all the way to the backstop.

Rockies righty Peter Lambert gave up eight runs and nine hits over three innings as his ERA soared from 1.50 to 6.00. He threw two pitches to the backstop. Lambert chipped in on offense with a pair of RBI singles.

