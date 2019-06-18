MLB Umpires Release Strongly-Worded Statement on Manny Machado's Suspension

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association responded to Manny Machado's suspension by issuing an absurd statement Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 18, 2019

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association responded to Manny Machado's suspension by issuing a strongly-worded statement Tuesday equating Machado's actions to "violence in the workplace."

The MLBUA posted the statement to Twitter, along with the hashtags that included, "Disappointed," "LeadByExample," "Violence," "TemperTantrum," "Nonsense" and "MakeanExampleof." The tweet had close to a thousand replies on Twitter. 

"Manny Machado received a one-game suspension for contact with an umpire over balls and strikes and VIOLENTLY throwing his bat against the backstop with absolutely no regard to anyone's safety," the statement read. "Violence in the workplace is not tolerated, and offenders are dealt with severely and even made examples of for the good of its employees, as well as the company itself. Is this truly what MLB wants to teach our youth?"

The MLBUA expanded upon this even further on its Facebook page. 

The comments come after Machado denied he made contact with plate umpire Bill Welke and said he'd appeal his one-game suspension and fine that he was given after getting ejected for arguing a called third strike Saturday night. The MLB said the punishment was for "aggressively arguing and making contact'' with Welke.

"I've just never seen anyone get suspended for arguing balls and strikes, so we'll see what happens,'' Machado said Monday.

Machado is still waiting for a decision on the suspension.

