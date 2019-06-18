The Major League Baseball Umpires Association responded to Manny Machado's suspension by issuing a strongly-worded statement Tuesday equating Machado's actions to "violence in the workplace."

The MLBUA posted the statement to Twitter, along with the hashtags that included, "Disappointed," "LeadByExample," "Violence," "TemperTantrum," "Nonsense" and "MakeanExampleof." The tweet had close to a thousand replies on Twitter.

"Manny Machado received a one-game suspension for contact with an umpire over balls and strikes and VIOLENTLY throwing his bat against the backstop with absolutely no regard to anyone's safety," the statement read. "Violence in the workplace is not tolerated, and offenders are dealt with severely and even made examples of for the good of its employees, as well as the company itself. Is this truly what MLB wants to teach our youth?"

The MLBUA expanded upon this even further on its Facebook page.

The ⁦@MLBUA⁩ gets into more detail on its Facebook page, blasting @mlb for a 1 game suspension of Manny Machado: pic.twitter.com/6i7Mb1P2U9 — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) June 18, 2019

The comments come after Machado denied he made contact with plate umpire Bill Welke and said he'd appeal his one-game suspension and fine that he was given after getting ejected for arguing a called third strike Saturday night. The MLB said the punishment was for "aggressively arguing and making contact'' with Welke.

Breaking: MLB has suspended #Padres 3B Manny Machado for one game for "aggressively arguing" and making contact with umpire Bill Welke in Colorado on Saturday. Machado will appeal the ruling. pic.twitter.com/ncksG4r8F7 — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) June 17, 2019

"I've just never seen anyone get suspended for arguing balls and strikes, so we'll see what happens,'' Machado said Monday.

Machado is still waiting for a decision on the suspension.