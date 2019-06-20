Over the last few weeks, we’ve looked at baseball’s nastiest fastballs and breaking balls. Now, it’s time to lay out the nastiest of everything else—baseball’s other offspeed pitches, changeups and splitters.

As we’ve said before, nasty has no single universal measure. A pitch can be filthy in its movement, its trickery, its results. It can’t always be quantified, but you know it when you see it. (Or, alternately, when you see a hitter helplessly swinging and missing.) You can’t find a statistical leaderboard to sort for maximum nastiness. But you can compare the various forms of filth—complete with demonstrative GIFs, of course—and that’s exactly what we have here.

The One With the Greatest Separation From the Fastball

There’s a trickiness to this category that doesn’t apply for, say, identifying the most devastating fastballs and curves. For a changeup, nasty isn’t necessarily obvious in a vacuum; it’s not self-evident like the one-dimensional filth of a triple-digit heater (speed!) or a perfect curveball (geometry!). Instead, its nastiness is a little more complex. It’s chiefly nasty via deception—nasty via the unsettling realization that you’ve been misled, you don’t actually know what’s in front of you, after all. This particular bit of trickery depends on much more than just a velocity gap with the fastball. It’s not only that the pitch looks like a fastball and turns out to be, well, not; it’s that it’s delivered just like a fastball, impossible to distinguish from arm speed or release point or anything else. But the velocity gap is certainly part of it, and so here’s the biggest one:

Aníbal Sánchez, Beautiful 71mph Changeup. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/o6E9bVYGbY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 5, 2019

Aníbal Sánchez’s “butterfly” changeup clocks in at an average of 69.5 mph, making it roughly 20 mph slower than his typical heater. In other words, it’s about as eephus-y as a non-eephus pitch can be. True to its name, it gracefully flits and floats in… which often results in the hitter being stung like a bee (sorry!), as more than a third of swings turn into misses.

Some honorable mentions here? There’s rookie phenom Mike Soroka, with a fastball-change velo gap of roughly 13 mph...

The late movement on this Mike Soroka changeup 😳 pic.twitter.com/BrqsGhsDCu — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 10, 2019

...and elite prospect-turned-potential-bust-turned-ace Lucas Giolito, with about the same:

Fantastic changeup from Lucas Giolito for the big whiff. pic.twitter.com/8f3koAOp71 — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) June 8, 2019

The One With the Most Whiffs

On to a more straightforward way of evaluating nasty—the most swings and misses. The honor belongs to Luis Castillo, who owes much of his success as one of the best pitchers in the National League to his change. He throws the pitch almost as often as he does his fastball, and, well, look at it:

Please enjoy this 60 second video of Luis Castillo throwing nasty changeups. #BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/YjoXZ6y7gz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 11, 2019

Half of Castillo’s changeup swings are misses. Half.

And the leader in this category for splitters, with a whiff percentage of a crazy 57%? Ryne Stanek:

Ryne Stanek, Wicked 87mph Splitter (Release/Spin Axis). 🤢 pic.twitter.com/NHXqTKc4Qp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 7, 2019

The One With the Lowest Batting Average

Or we can turn to an even simpler strategy, one rooted in effectiveness, rather than aesthetics: Which one allows the fewest hits? The answer is Tommy Kahnle’s, with a batting average on the pitch of .100. Don’t worry, though, it provides just as much aesthetically as it does numerically:

Tommy Kahnle, Filthy 92mph Changeup. 😨 pic.twitter.com/ouhW0OC4Ke — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2019

All the Rest

And then there are plenty that stand out on their own, regardless of leaderboard clout. Like Kyle Hendricks...

Kyle Hendricks, Filthy 79mph Changeup...and 🔥 K Strut. pic.twitter.com/y6agoGoyoH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 30, 2019

...or Jacob deGrom’s, which is among the hardest in baseball, and the most absurd, too...

Jacob deGrom averaged 92 mph with his changeup vs. the Braves and didn't allow any hard contact on it. Said afterwards this was "the best stuff" he's had all season. pic.twitter.com/5ntSsfkhF5 — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) June 19, 2019

...or Trevor Richards’, easily among the best features of the Miami Marlins, if not the best (hey, the position’s been open since the demise of the home run sculpture)...

Trevor Richards, Nasty 85mph Changeup...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JCaqXunFic — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 20, 2019

…or, finally, the one that you knew had to be here.