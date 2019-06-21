MLB All-Star Game Finalists Announced: Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger Headline Nominees

Cody Bellinger led all players as of June 17, earning 2,184,251 votes. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 21, 2019

The MLB released its list of finalists on Friday for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. 

Each position's finalists consists of the players with the three highest vote totals as of Friday. The top nine outfielders in each league have been grouped for the final round of voting. 

The starters at each position will be announced on June 27. The All-Star Games' pitchers and reserves will be announced on June 30. 

Check out a list of the finalists below:

American League: 

Catcher:
Robinson Chirinos (Astros)
James McCann (White Sox)
Gary Sánchez (Yankees)

First Base
C.J. Cron (Twins)
Carlos Santana (Indians)
Luke Voit (Yankees)

Second Base: 
José Altuve (Astros)
Tommy La Stella (Angels)
DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

Shortstop
Carlos Correa (Astros)
Jorge Polanco (Twins)
Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

Third Base:
Alex Bregman (Astros)
Hunter Dozier (Royals)
Gio Urshela (Yankees)

Outfield:
Mookie Betts (Red Sox)
Michael Brantley (Astros)
Joey Gallo (Rangers)
Aaron Judge (Yankees)
Austin Meadows (Rays)
Josh Reddick (Astros)
Eddie Rosario (Twins)
George Springer (Astros)
Mike Trout (Angels)

Designated Hitter
Nelson Cruz (Twins)
J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)
Hunter Pence (Rangers)

National League: 

Catcher:
Willson Contreras (Cubs)
Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)
Brian McCann (Braves)

First Base:
Josh Bell (Pirates)
Freddie Freeman (Braves)
Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

Second Base:
Ozzie Albies (Braves)
Ketel Marte (D-backs) 
Mike Moustakas (Brewers)

Shortstop:
Javier Báez (Cubs)
Trevor Story (Rockies) 
Dansby Swanson (Braves)

Third Base:
Nolan Arenado (Rockies)
Kris Bryant (Cubs)
Josh Donaldson (Braves)

Outfield:
Ronald Acuña Jr.(Braves)
Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs)
Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)
Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)
Jason Heyward (Cubs)
Nick Markakis (Braves)
Joc Pederson (Dodgers)
Kyle Schwarber (Cubs)
Christian Yelich (Brewers)

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message